Heated Debate Unfolds Over Inner Line Permit Implementation in Meghalaya Assembly

On Wednesday, a fiery debate erupted in the Meghalaya assembly as ruling and opposition MLAs clashed over the demand to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state. VPP legislator Ardent Basaiawmoit criticized the government's indecisiveness, suggesting it sowed public confusion about ILP enforcement.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma countered these claims, asserting the government's proactive steps to curb illegal immigration. Highlighting the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) and ongoing discussions with the Central Government, Sangma emphasized that the proposed legislation aims to fortify monitoring and prevent unauthorized entry.

The contentious debate saw the assembly adjourned briefly following uproar from opposition benches. The session resumed with a call for decorum, as the government explored technology-based visitor monitoring systems to enhance immigration oversight while safeguarding tourism interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)