Left Menu

Court Clash: Challenging the Places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court has agreed to a final hearing on the validity of provisions in the 1991 Places of Worship Act. This law prohibits lawsuits to reclaim worship places as they existed on August 15, 1947. Pleas, including one by Ashwini Upadhyay, argue these provisions deny judicial remedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:53 IST
Court Clash: Challenging the Places of Worship Act
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court will conduct a final hearing on challenges to the 1991 Places of Worship Act, which restricts lawsuits to reclaim religious sites as they stood on August 15, 1947. The decision, announced by Chief Justice Surya Kant, follows a long wait for government response to pending petitions.

Led by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, petitioners argue sections of the law infringe on judicial remedies for reclaiming religious sites. The Centre was earlier asked to file a response, which remains pending, prompting the urgency for a final court date.

Opponents like Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind cite past court rulings upholding the law, emphasizing the need for stability in religious site legality. As the court manages overlapping demands, the debate underscores the national tension over historical worship site ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

 Global
2
Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

 United States
3
Gabon’s Digital Curtain: Social Media Suspended Amidst Political Tensions

Gabon’s Digital Curtain: Social Media Suspended Amidst Political Tensions

 Gabon
4
China's Rapid Submarine Surge: A New Maritime Power Shift

China's Rapid Submarine Surge: A New Maritime Power Shift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026