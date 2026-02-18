Court Clash: Challenging the Places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court will conduct a final hearing on challenges to the 1991 Places of Worship Act, which restricts lawsuits to reclaim religious sites as they stood on August 15, 1947. The decision, announced by Chief Justice Surya Kant, follows a long wait for government response to pending petitions.

Led by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, petitioners argue sections of the law infringe on judicial remedies for reclaiming religious sites. The Centre was earlier asked to file a response, which remains pending, prompting the urgency for a final court date.

Opponents like Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind cite past court rulings upholding the law, emphasizing the need for stability in religious site legality. As the court manages overlapping demands, the debate underscores the national tension over historical worship site ownership.

