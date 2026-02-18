Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Russian Athletes in Paralympics

Ukraine's sports minister criticized the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Milano Cortina Paralympics, citing support for war propaganda. Despite previous bans due to Russia's 2022 invasion, the International Paralympic Committee lifted suspensions, allowing participation under national flags, sparking widespread condemnation.

Updated: 18-02-2026 17:40 IST
The decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the upcoming Milano Cortina Paralympics has sparked outrage, with Ukraine's sports minister decrying the move as a show of support for war propaganda. The controversy follows the International Paralympic Committee's decision to lift partial suspensions on the two countries, despite their previous bans after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Ukrainian minister expressed strong disapproval, arguing that allowing these athletes to compete under their national flags gives a platform to war propaganda. This comes after both Russia and Belarus regained full membership rights in the IPC, although they previously faced bans due to geopolitical tensions.

The decision also drew criticism from Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who highlighted perceived bias against Ukraine at the Games. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee maintained that their decisions were in line with the Olympic Charter, which prohibits expressions during official ceremonies.

