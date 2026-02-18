Left Menu

Stolen Cars Recovered in Fraudulent Vehicle Scam

Arunachal Pradesh Police have recovered 15 vehicles sold fraudulently after being stolen from Assam. A man named Rupjyoti Das posed as a senior bank official, deceiving both vehicle owners and buyers. The police urge public caution in verifying documents before financial transactions to prevent fraud.

Arunachal Pradesh Police have successfully retrieved 15 vehicles sold fraudulently in the state after being stolen from Assam. The vehicles, found in Naharlagun within the Itanagar Capital Region, were part of a fraudulent scheme led by Rupjyoti Das, a 38-year-old from Guwahati, who hired and then sold these cars promising legitimate documents.

Rupjyoti Das reportedly acquired 71 vehicles from Assam on rent, even paying a few months of rent to the actual owners to earn their trust. However, he deceived them, later selling the cars to buyers in Arunachal Pradesh under false pretenses by posing as a senior bank official, claiming the vehicles were purchased through legitimate bank e-auctions.

Police in Nagarlagun have handed over the recovered vehicles to Assam Police for return to their rightful owners through due legal processes. The investigation continues as authorities work to recover more stolen vehicles and identify additional victims. Officials have urged the public to verify documents thoroughly with transport authorities, banks, and police before engaging in financial transactions to prevent falling victim to such scams.

