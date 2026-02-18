CRPF Establishes Strategic Bases to Combat High-Altitude Terrorism

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken decisive action in Jammu and Kashmir following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. As part of their strategy, the CRPF has established 43 temporary operating bases at elevations exceeding 6,000 feet, aimed at locating and neutralizing terrorists.

These strategic bases serve as housing for 16-25 CRPF troops, along with local police personnel. This initiative was escalated after the April 2025 attack in Baisaran meadows, which resulted in significant loss of life. Operation Mahadev, launched shortly thereafter, has been instrumental in eliminating the perpetrators.

The CRPF has equipped these bases with specialized gear such as tactical boots, winter jackets, and satellite phones to sustain operations in the challenging terrain. Current estimates indicate two local and around 100 foreign terrorists persist in the region, underscoring the continued need for such tactical deployments.

(With inputs from agencies.)