Left Menu

UPDATE 3-UK terrorism ban on Palestine Action group unlawful, court rules after appeal

Britain's ban on pro-Palestinian ​campaign group Palestine Action as ‌a terrorist ​organisation was ruled unlawful by London's High Court on Friday, though the ban will temporarily remain in ‌place and the government said it would appeal the decision. Palestine Action was proscribed in July, having increasingly targeted Israel-linked defence companies – particularly Elbit Systems – in Britain with "direct action", often blocking ‌entrances or spraying red paint.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:06 IST
UPDATE 3-UK terrorism ban on Palestine Action group unlawful, court rules after appeal

Britain's ban on pro-Palestinian ​campaign group Palestine Action as ‌a terrorist ​organisation was ruled unlawful by London's High Court on Friday, though the ban will temporarily remain in ‌place and the government said it would appeal the decision.

Palestine Action was proscribed in July, having increasingly targeted Israel-linked defence companies – particularly Elbit Systems – in Britain with "direct action", often blocking ‌entrances or spraying red paint. Britain's interior ministry argued the group's escalating actions, ‌culminating in a June break-in at the RAF Brize Norton air base when activists damaged two planes, amounted to terrorism.

Lawyers representing Huda Ammori, who co-founded Palestine Action in 2020, argued at ⁠a hearing ​last year that ⁠the move was an authoritarian restriction on the right to protest. The ban had put Palestine ⁠Action on a par with Islamic State or al Qaeda and made it a ​crime to be a member. More arrested for holding signs

The High Court ⁠upheld two grounds of challenge, including that the ban was a disproportionate interference with the right to ⁠freedom ​of expression and freedom of assembly. Judge Victoria Sharp said that "Palestine Action is a group that promotes its political cause through criminality", but that proscription ⁠was still disproportionate.

She added, however, that the ban would remain in place pending any ⁠appeal – which ⁠interior minister Shabana Mahmood immediately said the government would pursue. "I intend to fight this judgment in the Court of Appeal," she ‌said in ‌a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Railway Ministry sanctions survey for 7 rail projects with high-speed potential in Kerala

Railway Ministry sanctions survey for 7 rail projects with high-speed potent...

 India
2
Over 8,600 complaint against sitting judges since 2016: Govt tells Lok Sabha

Over 8,600 complaint against sitting judges since 2016: Govt tells Lok Sabha

 India
3
Monastery living centres of culture, learning and compassion: Arunachal CM Khandu

Monastery living centres of culture, learning and compassion: Arunachal CM K...

 India
4
Orban scales up 'war or peace' campaign as Hungary heads to pivotal vote

Orban scales up 'war or peace' campaign as Hungary heads to pivotal vote

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026