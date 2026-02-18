Left Menu

Controversy Over Chagossians: Clash of Heritage and Sovereignty

British authorities issued removal orders for four Chagossians who landed on the Chagos Archipelago, contesting Britain's planned transfer of the territory to Mauritius. Critics of the eviction, including British MP Nigel Farage, argue that these individuals are reclaiming their ancestral rights.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British authorities have issued removal orders for four Chagossians who made landfall on the remote Chagos Archipelago this week. The group's arrival aims to impede Britain's planned handover of the territory to Mauritius.

According to the British Foreign Office, the Chagossians' presence is deemed an "illegal, unsafe stunt" that complicates ongoing efforts to facilitate heritage visits to the islands. The handover to Mauritius under a 2025 agreement excludes the strategically significant air base on Diego Garcia, controlled by the UK.

Nigel Farage, a British lawmaker and leader of the Reform UK party, has come to their defense, labeling them as British passport holders seeking to "reclaim their birthright." Meanwhile, Chagossians continue to speak out against their historic removal from the islands in the 1960s and 1970s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

