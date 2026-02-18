Left Menu

Alwar's Explosive Dilemma: Crackdown on Illegal Firecracker Factories

In Alwar, Rajasthan, a deadly explosion at an illegal firecracker factory led to the arrest of the owner and manager. Seven people died, prompting authorities to uncover additional illegal operations. Two suspects are in custody, and the incident highlights the increasing dangers of illegal firecracker manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:16 IST
Alwar's Explosive Dilemma: Crackdown on Illegal Firecracker Factories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic development in Alwar, Rajasthan, law enforcement authorities have apprehended the owner and manager of a notorious illegal firecracker factory after an explosion claimed seven lives and left numerous others injured.

The factory's owner, Hemant Kumar Sharma, and manager Abhinandan were formally arrested following the incident, which occurred on February 16 in Alwar's Khushkhera industrial area. The disaster not only fatally wounded seven individuals but also exposed critical flaws in the region's safety regulations.

Subsequent investigations revealed another illicit firecracker operation related to the involved parties, leading to further arrests. The incident underscores the perilous reality of illegal firecracker manufacturing, as the authorities intensify their crackdown on such activities to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns

Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns

 Australia
2
Bangladeshi Activist Deported Amid Murder Charges

Bangladeshi Activist Deported Amid Murder Charges

 India
3
How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

 Australia
4
Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026