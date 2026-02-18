Alwar's Explosive Dilemma: Crackdown on Illegal Firecracker Factories

In a tragic development in Alwar, Rajasthan, law enforcement authorities have apprehended the owner and manager of a notorious illegal firecracker factory after an explosion claimed seven lives and left numerous others injured.

The factory's owner, Hemant Kumar Sharma, and manager Abhinandan were formally arrested following the incident, which occurred on February 16 in Alwar's Khushkhera industrial area. The disaster not only fatally wounded seven individuals but also exposed critical flaws in the region's safety regulations.

Subsequent investigations revealed another illicit firecracker operation related to the involved parties, leading to further arrests. The incident underscores the perilous reality of illegal firecracker manufacturing, as the authorities intensify their crackdown on such activities to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)