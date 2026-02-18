Alwar's Explosive Dilemma: Crackdown on Illegal Firecracker Factories
In Alwar, Rajasthan, a deadly explosion at an illegal firecracker factory led to the arrest of the owner and manager. Seven people died, prompting authorities to uncover additional illegal operations. Two suspects are in custody, and the incident highlights the increasing dangers of illegal firecracker manufacturing.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic development in Alwar, Rajasthan, law enforcement authorities have apprehended the owner and manager of a notorious illegal firecracker factory after an explosion claimed seven lives and left numerous others injured.
The factory's owner, Hemant Kumar Sharma, and manager Abhinandan were formally arrested following the incident, which occurred on February 16 in Alwar's Khushkhera industrial area. The disaster not only fatally wounded seven individuals but also exposed critical flaws in the region's safety regulations.
Subsequent investigations revealed another illicit firecracker operation related to the involved parties, leading to further arrests. The incident underscores the perilous reality of illegal firecracker manufacturing, as the authorities intensify their crackdown on such activities to prevent future tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alwar
- explosion
- firecracker
- illegal
- factory
- Rajasthan
- arrest
- police
- casualties
- investigation
ALSO READ
SC grants bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt in multi-crore cheating case lodged in Rajasthan.
Waaree Energies to Power Andhra Pradesh with India's Largest Lithium-Ion Gigafactory
Entertainment Buzz: From Awards to Arrests
Jail Warder Arrested for Aiding Inmates with Phones
Political Tensions Surge as Hard-Left Aides Arrested in Far-Right Activist's Killing