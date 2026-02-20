Left Menu

Trump Commands Release of UFO Files Amidst Renewed Interest

President Donald Trump declared plans to release government files on aliens and UFOs due to significant public curiosity. This follows comments by former President Barack Obama about the existence of extraterrestrial life. Despite various investigations, no evidence suggests aliens have visited Earth, notes a Pentagon report.

President Donald Trump announced that he would instruct federal agencies to disclose government files related to aliens and unidentified flying objects, highlighting substantial public interest in the subject.

In a social media statement, Trump mentioned he would direct Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and other agencies to unveil the information, referring to the topic as 'extremely interesting and important.' Earlier that day, Trump, without substantiating his claims, accused former President Barack Obama of improperly revealing classified information when discussing aliens. Trump criticized Obama for allegedly discussing classified details unless they were part of an enormous conspiracy.

Obama, in an interview with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen, acknowledged that while aliens are statistically probable due to the universe's vastness, he had not witnessed any evidence of their existence. Meanwhile, ongoing Pentagon investigations and a 2024 report indicate no substantial evidence of extraterrestrial contact, noting most UFO sightings are likely misidentified common objects.

