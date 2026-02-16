Obama Debunks Alien Visitations Amid Area 51 Myths

Former US President Barack Obama has clarified his statements regarding extraterrestrial life, asserting the absence of evidence that aliens have contacted Earth during his tenure. His comment on a podcast about aliens being real sparked widespread social media interest.

Obama explained his remarks in an Instagram statement, emphasizing the vastness of the universe, making the existence of life elsewhere statistically probable, yet noting the improbability of alien visitations due to the vast distances involved.

The secrecy of Area 51, a notorious test site in Nevada associated with UFO conspiracy theories, contributes to such speculation. In 2013, the CIA declassified documents acknowledged the site's existence but not UFO-related incidents. The base serves as a testing ground for secretive military technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)