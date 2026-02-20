Left Menu

Former Presidents Clash Over Extraterrestrial Claims

President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of releasing classified information about extraterrestrials, but provided no evidence. Obama discussed aliens in a podcast, suggesting the statistical likelihood of life beyond Earth is high, yet unlikely to visit due to vast distances. The Pentagon's investigations found no evidence of alien contact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 03:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 03:19 IST
In a recent twist on the ongoing discourse about extraterrestrial life, President Donald Trump has accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of leaking classified information regarding the existence of aliens. The allegation came during an informal discussion with journalists on Air Force One, but Trump did not present any evidence to substantiate his claims.

Obama, during an interview with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen, admitted his belief in the possibility of life beyond Earth, attributing this to the universe's vastness. However, he emphasized that he had no encounters with aliens and debunked theories about a secretive alien facility at Area 51. Official reports and documents from the CIA describe the site as a testing ground for spy planes rather than extraterrestrial activities.

Despite Trump's assertions, there has been no confirmation from Obama's office. Meanwhile, the Pentagon's comprehensive investigations conclude that sightings of unidentified flying objects are likely misinterpretations of ordinary phenomena, affirming no contact with alien technology has been proven.

