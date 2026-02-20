Argentine Football Scandal: Legal Trouble for AFA President

In a significant legal development, a judge in Argentina has prohibited Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), and four other officials from leaving the country. This measure is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of misusing social security contributions.

The probe marks the first notable legal action against Tapia, focusing on social contributions unpaid in 2024 and 2025, totaling 19 billion pesos ($12.8 million). Tapia, alongside AFA Treasurer Pablo Toviggino, Secretary General Cristian Malaspina, General Director Gustavo Lorenzo, and former Racing Club President Víctor Blanco, has been summoned to testify in Buenos Aires on March 5.

The accusations were filed by the Customs Collection and Control Agency, urging Judge Diego Amarante to restrict Tapia's travel to ensure court proceedings are not compromised. The restrictions might hinder Tapia's involvement in Argentina's upcoming football match against Spain in Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)