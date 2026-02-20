In a coordinated effort on the Pacific Ocean, El Salvador's and Mexico's navies successfully intercepted over 10 tonnes of cocaine this week, attributing to international efforts to curb drug trafficking. The seizures stand in stark contrast to the controversial US government strikes that resulted in 11 fatalities this week across Latin American waters, showcasing the diverse methods employed to tackle narcoterrorism.

Mexico reported seizing nearly four tonnes of suspected narcotics from a semisubmersible craft located 250 nautical miles south of Manzanillo, detaining three individuals. Utilizing intelligence from the US Northern Command and Joint Interagency Task Force South, Mexican forces preventatively disrupted a significant narcotic shipment. This follows El Salvador's historic interception of 6.6 tonnes from a Tanzanian-registered vessel, bolstering the anti-drug trafficking coalition.

While Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has intensified actions against cartels, she disapproves of aggressive US military strikes, condemning the unchecked violence that has claimed at least 145 lives since last September. As tensions simmer, both nations continue to navigate the complex dynamics of drug enforcement and international cooperation.

