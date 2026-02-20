Lion Dance Ambush: Thai Police's Ingenious Plan to Catch Crafty Burglar

In a captivating twist of police ingenuity, Thai authorities used a traditional lion costume to apprehend a serial burglar who repeatedly escaped their grasp. The cunning operation unfolded amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Nonthaburi, with the lion dance providing the perfect ruse.

Video footage from the arrest shows officers, concealed in red-and-gold lion garb, dancing toward the unsuspecting suspect as he strolled through a temple fair. The surprise takedown was executed when the lead officer, hidden under the costume's head, swiftly brought the suspect to the ground.

The 33-year-old man, accused of multiple break-ins at a local police commander's home, allegedly stole goods worth around 2 million baht to feed his drug and gambling habits. Authorities identified him by tracking amulets he sold and discovered his frequent visits to temples. He has confessed, admitting past convictions for similar crimes.

