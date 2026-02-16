Left Menu

Huge Ganja Haul at India's IGI Airport: 6 kg Seized from Bangkok Passengers

Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International Airport intercepted two passengers from Bangkok, seizing over six kilograms of suspected ganja worth approximately Rs 6.019 crore. The individuals were diverted for detailed baggage examination, which led to the discovery and subsequent arrest under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials at Terminal-3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport successfully intercepted a substantial drug consignment on Monday. Two passengers arriving from Bangkok were apprehended after officials seized over six kilograms of a substance suspected to be ganja.

The interception was a result of diligent profiling, which led to the passengers being diverted from the Green Channel for a comprehensive examination of their luggage. The detailed inspection revealed seven polythene pouches filled with a green narcotic substance. Upon diagnostic testing, the substance was confirmed to be ganja.

Valued at an estimated Rs 6.019 crore, the illicit contraband was carefully packed in two travel bags. Following the discovery, both passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act, while the drugs and packing materials were seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

