Cow Vigilante Bittu Bajrangi Falls Victim to Matrimonial Scam
Bittu Bajrangi, known for his involvement in the Nuh riots, was reportedly scammed out of Rs 30,000 by a man promising marriage arrangements. After being introduced to several women by Bunty, a neighbor's relative, Bajrangi transferred money for a planned wedding that never happened. An FIR has been filed.
Bittu Bajrangi, a cow vigilante implicated in the 2023 Nuh communal riots, has reportedly been scammed out of Rs 30,000. The scam involved a man named Bunty, who falsely promised to arrange a marriage for Bajrangi.
Bajrangi explained that Bunty, a relative of his neighbor, introduced him to several potential matches. Although none appealed to him initially, Bajrangi eventually favored a young woman whose photo was sent by Bunty. The wedding was scheduled for February 7, but on the eve of the event, Bajrangi transferred the funds to the accused for bridal clothes.
Upon arriving in Aligarh with the wedding procession, Bajrangi found the accused had vanished, with phones switched off. The intended bride denied knowledge of the arrangement, leading to Bajrangi's empty-handed retreat. Consequently, an FIR has been filed against Bunty, Rani, and others. Police are investigating the matter.
