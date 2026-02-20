Rajiv Ranjan Launches Digital Access Pass for Offshore Fishing in EEZ at Veraval

In a landmark step toward modernising offshore fisheries governance, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAHD) and Panchayati Raj, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, today launched the Access Pass for Fishing in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at KCC Ground, Veraval, Gujarat.

The launch marks a major milestone in operationalising a transparent, sustainable and fisher-centric framework for offshore fishing, aimed at expanding deep-sea operations, increasing fisher incomes and advancing India’s vision of a resilient and inclusive Blue Economy.

The event was attended by senior Union and State leaders, including Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State, MoFAHD & Panchayati Raj; Shri George Kurian, Minister of State, MoFAHD and Minority Affairs; Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Union Secretary, Department of Fisheries; and Shri Arunkumar Solanki, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat.

National Participation From Coastal States and Cooperatives

The programme witnessed strong nationwide engagement, with representatives of 24 Fisheries Cooperatives from all Coastal States and Union Territories participating.

More than 2,000 participants attended in person, while cooperatives, Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs) and stakeholders joined virtually from over 500 locations across India.

Access Pass Handed Over to Fishermen Across India

During the launch, the Union Minister handed over the first Access Passes to 37 fishermen, representing cooperative societies from all coastal regions of the country.

The Minister also distributed Safety Kits to support secure offshore navigation, including:

Life Jackets

High-Beam Torches

GPS Devices

Additionally, grants of Rs. 2 lakh were provided to newly formed Fisheries Cooperative Societies in Gujarat to strengthen grassroots institutions.

Transforming Offshore Fisheries Governance

The Access Pass framework is designed to ensure responsible utilisation of India’s EEZ resources while enabling Indian fishers to expand into under-tapped offshore waters.

The initiative aims to:

Promote sustainable offshore fishing

Increase fisher incomes

Improve safety at sea

Strengthen cooperatives and FFPOs

Support India’s Blue Economy strategy

Rajiv Ranjan Singh: Consultative, Transparent and Future-Ready System

Addressing the gathering, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the EEZ framework was drafted after extensive consultations with fishermen associations, cooperatives, States/UTs and scientific institutions.

He noted that applications have already been received through the RealCraft portal, and Access Passes will be issued as per guidelines in the coming month.

The Minister urged fishers to organise into cooperatives and benefit from the new system, highlighting that fish catch by Indian vessels in the EEZ/high seas has been made duty-free under Budget 2026.

He also pointed to major welfare and safety investments, including:

Real-time vessel tracking through transponders

Potential Fishing Zone (PFZ) advisories

A Joint Working Group with the Ministry of Cooperation to strengthen fisheries cooperatives

Prof. Baghel: Fully Digital, Simple and Empowering

Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel described the Access Pass as a simple, transparent and fully digital system that provides authorised Indian fishing vessels with clarity and confidence to operate offshore.

He emphasised that the rules strictly prohibit foreign fishing vessels from entering the Indian EEZ, safeguarding national marine wealth and expanding opportunities for Indian fishermen.

George Kurian: Step Toward Viksit Bharat 2047

Minister of State Shri George Kurian said the launch symbolises India’s resolve to enter the next phase of marine fisheries development in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He noted that Veraval has been designated as a Fishing Harbour Cluster under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), which will enhance efficiency and enable economies of scale.

Underutilised EEZ Holds High-Value Potential

Union Secretary Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi highlighted that India’s EEZ remains significantly under-utilised despite scientific assessments showing substantial potential for high-value oceanic resources such as tuna and tuna-like species.

He said Access Passes will be issued through a seamless and transparent digital portal, supported by training, capacity-building and infrastructure development, including the smart integrated harbour at Jakhau under PMMSY.

Broad Institutional Support

The event also saw participation from senior officials and institutions including:

National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB)

Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA)

NABARD, NCDC, Export Inspection Council (EIC)

State fisheries departments, cooperatives and local fishers

Dr. B.K. Behera, Chief Executive, NFDB, provided context on fisheries and aquaculture interventions underway in Gujarat.

A New Era for India’s Offshore Fisheries

The Access Pass launch signals a transformative shift toward modern governance, safety and sustainable expansion in India’s offshore fisheries sector.

With digital systems, cooperative empowerment and strong institutional support, the initiative is expected to unlock the vast potential of India’s EEZ while ensuring that marine resources are utilised responsibly for long-term national growth.