Nadda Calls for Patient-Centric, Tech-Driven Expansion of New AIIMS Network

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shri J.P. Nadda today addressed a high-level Leadership Conclave of Presidents and Executive Directors of newly established All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), convened by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in New Delhi.

The conclave is envisioned as a continuing national platform to build institutional capacity, promote inter-AIIMS collaboration, and establish a cohesive network of premier healthcare institutions that can strengthen India’s public health system.

Building a Unified AIIMS Network for the Future

Delivering the keynote address, the Union Health Minister said the conclave is especially significant at a time when the AIIMS network is rapidly expanding across the country.

He stressed the need for a balanced institutional approach that strengthens the three pillars of AIIMS excellence:

Patient care

Medical education

Research and innovation

“A clear focus must remain on a patient-centric model,” Nadda said, urging new AIIMS institutions to establish structured patient feedback systems and take measurable steps to enhance patient satisfaction.

He expressed confidence that the new AIIMS will progressively set global benchmarks in healthcare delivery and medical education, while maintaining the ethos and legacy associated with the AIIMS system.

Collaboration Key as New AIIMS Develop at Different Stages

Recognising that the newly established AIIMS are progressing at varying levels of development, Nadda emphasized the importance of mutual support and coordinated growth.

He welcomed the formation of a collaborative research consortium involving 20 AIIMS, aimed at advancing coordinated health research aligned with national priorities.

The Minister noted that leadership in these institutions must blend:

Administrative efficiency

Academic excellence

Strong governance and accountability

Clear Governance Roles for Effective Management

The Minister clarified the governance structure within AIIMS institutions, reiterating that:

The President represents the Ministry and provides oversight and guidance

The Executive Director manages day-to-day administration

He stressed that respecting this functional distinction is essential for effective institutional management.

He further called for moving beyond conventional practices and strengthening transparency, accountability and objectivity in decision-making.

AI, Telemedicine and Outreach to Define Next-Generation Healthcare

In a major push toward future-ready healthcare, Nadda urged AIIMS institutions to adopt cutting-edge technologies, particularly:

Artificial Intelligence in diagnostics and clinical decision-making

Institutionalising telemedicine services

Expanding community outreach programmes

He said AIIMS must reinforce their role not only as hospitals but as critical public health anchors serving communities beyond campus boundaries.

Accelerating Faculty Recruitment and Workforce Strengthening

Addressing human resource challenges, the Minister called for faster faculty recruitment without compromising quality.

He recommended conducting at least four interview cycles annually and noted recent progress in recruitment across AIIMS.

He highlighted the importance of structured recruitment systems such as:

NORCET (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test)

Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) for nursing and non-faculty staff

Timely appointments, he said, are vital to sustaining healthcare standards.

Affordable Medicines Through Jan Aushadhi and AMRIT Pharmacies

To ensure affordable access to essential medicines, the Minister directed that every AIIMS must establish:

Jan Aushadhi Kendras

AMRIT Pharmacies

These initiatives are key to reducing out-of-pocket expenditure and improving equitable access to treatment.

Research Partnerships With IITs, IIMs for Medical Innovation

The Minister encouraged deeper collaborative research with India’s premier institutions, including:

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

Priority research areas highlighted include:

Rare diseases

Genetic disorders

Medical technology innovation

While acknowledging the rapid expansion of AIIMS, he cautioned that increased capacity must not dilute the world-renowned standards of the AIIMS brand.

Promoting Responsible Student Leadership

Nadda also emphasized the need to nurture a culture of responsible student leadership aligned with the dignity and values of AIIMS, while ensuring academic discipline and institutional integrity.

Key Publication Released for Institutional Guidance

On the occasion, the Union Health Minister released a new reference publication titled:

“Compilation of Office Memorandum and Guidelines on Various Matters”

Prepared by the Finance Division of the Ministry, the document consolidates key financial and administrative instructions issued over time and is intended as a ready reference for institutions under the Ministry, including the new AIIMS.

Senior Participation Signals National Priority

The conclave was attended by senior Ministry officials, Presidents and Executive Directors of newly established AIIMS institutions, reflecting the government’s priority to strengthen AIIMS as pillars of India’s healthcare transformation.