CIC Criticizes Chandigarh Police Over Mishandling of RTI Inquiry

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has issued a show-cause notice to the Chandigarh Police for submitting incorrect facts and obstructing information dissemination in a case involving senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka. The incident concerns an allegedly threatening letter sent to Khemka in 2022, which was later found to be forged.

In his RTI application, Khemka sought the identity of the person who booked the letter and details of the investigation. However, Chandigarh Police denied the information based on the RTI Act, claiming it would impede the investigation. The Commission, led by Chief Information Commissioner Raj Kumar Goyal, noted that the police failed to justify their claim and made incorrect submissions about the case status.

The court rejected the police's untraced report, ordering further investigation and raising concerns over their efforts in identifying the suspect. The CIC directed the police to provide a revised reply and explain why a penalty should not be imposed for violating the RTI Act.

