Cheating Scandal Unveils: Sub-Inspectors Dismissed in Examination Fraud

Two probationary sub-inspectors were dismissed for cheating in the Sub-Inspector Police Examination 2021. Sher Singh and Manohar Singh, both from Jalore district, used unfair means, including dummy candidates, to secure higher marks. The Special Operations Group arrested them following an investigation, and they were jailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two probationary sub-inspectors have been terminated from their roles after being caught in a cheating scandal during the Sub-Inspector Police Competitive Examination, 2021.

The dismissal order, issued by Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Inspector General of Police, Kota Range, highlights misconduct by Sher Singh, 29, and Manohar Singh, 26, who were based in Jalore district and served at the Kota Police Lines.

An investigation by the Special Operations Group revealed they used dishonest methods, including dummy candidates, to achieve higher exam scores, resulting in their arrest and subsequent imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

