India AI Summit Delegates Meet Vice President, Highlight AI’s Citizen-Centric Promise

A group of CEOs and international delegates participating in the India AI Summit 2026 met Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, sharing insights on how artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the global workforce and unlocking unprecedented opportunities across sectors.

The delegates highlighted AI’s transformative potential in critical areas such as healthcare, education, employment and governance, noting that India is uniquely positioned to emerge as a major hub for large-scale AI innovation and deployment.

They also expressed appreciation for the India AI Mission, acknowledging its continued support in fostering a strong, collaborative and future-ready AI ecosystem.

Delegates Praise Summit’s Scale, Talent and Innovation

The visiting leaders described the India AI Summit as spectacular in both scale and impact, showcasing the country’s vibrant pool of young talent, innovative ideas and forward-looking solutions.

They noted that the summit reflected the strength of India’s emerging AI community, driven by entrepreneurs, researchers and next-generation innovators.

“The summit demonstrated a remarkable energy of young minds shaping citizen-centric AI solutions,” delegates shared during the interaction.

AI for Accessible and Inclusive Governance

The meeting also focused on practical applications of AI that can directly benefit citizens.

Delegates discussed the growing role of AI-powered tools such as simultaneous language translation in parliamentary proceedings, which can enhance:

Accessibility

Efficiency

Inclusiveness

Participation in democratic processes

Such applications, they noted, demonstrate AI’s potential to strengthen governance and public service delivery.

Vice President: AI Will Transform Roles and Create New Jobs

Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan underlined that AI is already enhancing accuracy and easing workflows, while delivering meaningful benefits to society.

Expressing optimism about the future, he said AI will not only transform existing job roles but also generate entirely new employment opportunities.

“AI enhances accuracy, improves ease of work, and delivers meaningful benefits to society at large,” the Vice President said.

India Positioned as a Global AI Leader

The Vice President noted that India’s hosting of the AI Summit was a significant initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, positioning the country as a key player in the global AI landscape.

He highlighted India’s growing role as a driver of transformation in:

Healthcare delivery

Education systems

Good governance

Inclusive digital innovation

Commitment to People-Centric AI

Reaffirming India’s inclusive approach, the Vice President emphasized the importance of ensuring AI serves public good and broadens opportunities for all citizens.

He said India remains committed to building an AI future that is people-centric, equitable and accessible, ensuring technology becomes a tool for empowerment rather than exclusion.

“India’s Potential Is Limitless”

Concluding the interaction, Shri Radhakrishnan affirmed that when Indians are provided the right platforms and opportunities, their potential is limitless.

He expressed confidence that the coming years will be defining and successful for the nation as it advances into a new era of AI-led growth and innovation.