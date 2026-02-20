Left Menu

Trump Administration Rolls Back Mercury Emission Standards: A Boost for Energy or a Blow to Health?

The Trump administration has rolled back clean air regulations limiting mercury and hazardous toxins from power plants, citing energy demand. Environmental groups argue it threatens public health, with the 2024 Biden-era standards promising significant health benefits. Aging coal plants face maintenance costs despite attempts to meet power demand from AI and data centers.

Updated: 20-02-2026 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced on Friday its decision to roll back clean air regulations limiting mercury and hazardous toxins from power plants. According to officials, this move is expected to bolster baseload energy, despite public health groups warning about the repercussions for America's most vulnerable populations.

During the 2024 Biden administration, the Mercury and Air Toxics Standard (MATS) aimed to uphold tougher standards initially set in 2012. These included a 70% reduction in mercury emissions from coal plants and significant cuts in nickel, arsenic, and lead emissions, promising health cost savings of $420 million through 2037.

Nevertheless, the Environmental Protection Agency asserts that these updates carry more costs than benefits, projecting cost savings of $69 to $78 million annually from 2028 to 2037 by reverting to the 2012 standards. Despite this, environmental groups maintain that the public health costs of such a decision far outweigh any fiscal savings.

