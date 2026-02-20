Traffic Advisory: Navigating the AI Impact Summit in Delhi
The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for New Delhi's AI Impact Summit on February 21. To ensure smooth traffic flow, specific roads will have restrictions from 9 am to 8 pm. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes due to anticipated congestion near the Bharat Mandapam venue.
In preparation for the AI Impact Summit, set to take place at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Police have announced significant traffic adjustments for February 21. With the event expected to draw numerous visitors and officials, the aim is to maintain smooth traffic flow and public safety throughout the day.
From 9 am to 8 pm, notable roads such as Bhairon Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Purana Qila Road, and Mathura Road will experience restrictions. Commuters traveling these routes should anticipate possible congestion and be aware of potential diversions, the advisory notes.
Authorities recommend using alternate routes, including Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road, and Ring Road. Motorists should plan their journeys in advance, allowing for extra travel time through central Delhi. To manage traffic effectively and prevent gridlock, additional traffic personnel will be stationed around Bharat Mandapam and surrounding roads during peak hours.
