CARI Delhi Inducts CSR-Sponsored Ambulance to Boost Community Health Outreach

The Central Ayurvedic Research Institute (CARI), New Delhi, under the aegis of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, has strengthened its community health and outreach capabilities with the induction of a new ambulance sponsored by the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The ambulance was formally flagged off at a ceremony attended by senior officials from CCRAS and NBCFDC, marking its entry into active public service.

Enhancing Emergency and Outreach Capacity

The newly inducted ambulance will enhance CARI’s operational capacity in:

Patient transfer and referrals

Emergency response services

Research-linked patient logistics

Support for outreach health camps

The addition is expected to improve healthcare access, particularly for underserved communities, while strengthening the institute’s research and public health activities.

Dignitaries Emphasise Healthcare Access

The flag-off ceremony was presided over by:

Prof. Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS

Ms. Neelam Mudgal, AGM (Finance & CSR), NBCFDC

Dr. N. Srikanth, Deputy Director General, CCRAS

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, NCISM

Dr. Pratap Makhija, OSD to DG, CCRAS

Dr. A.K. Meena, A.D. (Chem.), CCRAS

Mr. Anurag Agrawal, Consultant, CCRAS

Dr. Hemant Panigrahi, Institute In-Charge, CCRAS-CARI, New Delhi

In their addresses, speakers highlighted the critical role of reliable emergency transport in bridging healthcare access gaps.

CCRAS Outlines Future CSR-Linked Expansion Plans

Prof. Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya praised NBCFDC’s contribution and acknowledged the support of:

Mr. Rajan Sehgal, Managing Director, NBCFDC

Mr. Ajit Kumar Samal, Chief General Manager (Finance), NBCFDC

He also outlined future roadmaps, including plans for village adoption under CSR initiatives aimed at comprehensive healthcare delivery and research support.

NBCFDC Reaffirms Inclusive Development Commitment

Ms. Neelam Mudgal reiterated NBCFDC’s commitment to inclusive development through strategic CSR investments in social infrastructure, particularly in healthcare and community welfare.

Dr. N. Srikanth described the ambulance as a vital logistical asset that will support patient care, research activities and public health outreach.

Dr. Hemant Panigrahi reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to optimal utilisation and maintenance of the vehicle for maximum patient benefit.

Strengthening Research and Public Health Integration

The initiative underscores the Ministry of Ayush’s broader objective of integrating research, outreach and service delivery within the Ayurveda ecosystem.

The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Dr. Sakshi Sharma, R.O. Ay, CCRAS-CARI New Delhi, followed by a demonstration of the ambulance’s features.

With the induction of this CSR-supported vehicle, CARI Delhi takes a significant step toward expanding its reach and enhancing patient-centric Ayurvedic healthcare services.