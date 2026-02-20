UN Chief Calls for Science-Led Global AI Governance at India AI Impact Summit 2026

The fifth day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 featured a high-level session titled “The Role of Science in International AI Governance,” bringing together global leaders, scientists, policymakers and industry representatives to examine how scientific evidence must anchor responsible AI governance at the international level.

The session underscored that as AI technologies advance rapidly, global governance frameworks must remain rooted in science, human rights, accountability and inclusive multilateral cooperation.

Keynotes by UN Secretary-General, Microsoft President and Singapore Minister

The session featured keynote addresses by:

António Guterres , Secretary-General of the United Nations

Brad Smith , Vice Chair and President of Microsoft

Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information, Singapore

Their remarks highlighted the urgent need to ensure that AI governance is evidence-driven and aligned with the public good.

Guterres: Human Control Must Be a Technical Reality

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that AI governance must be grounded in scientific evidence and human rights.

“Science can inform us, but humans must decide,” he said.

“Our goal is to make human control a technical reality, not a slogan. That requires meaningful human oversight, clear accountability, and the protection of human rights.”

His address reinforced the UN’s call for international cooperation to ensure AI does not undermine democratic values or fundamental freedoms.

Brad Smith: AI Should Make People Smarter, Not Replace Them

Microsoft President Brad Smith highlighted that the central challenge is ensuring AI strengthens human capability.

“The real question is not whether we will build machines that are smarter than humans in some ways — we will,” he said.

“The real question is how we use those machines to make people smarter and help humanity do what it needs to do.”

His remarks pointed to the responsibility of governments and industry to ensure AI becomes an enabling force for society.

Singapore Commits $1 Billion for Responsible AI Research

Minister Josephine Teo underlined the importance of sustained investment in the science that builds trust in AI.

“As a small state, we believe in AI being used as a force for the public good,” she said.

She announced that Singapore has allocated $1 billion under its National AI Plan, including funding for foundational and applied research into responsible AI.

“We believe in it, and we are putting money behind this effort,” she added.

Bengio Conversation Highlights Need for Independent Scientific Advisory Bodies

A special conversation between science journalist Anil Ananthaswamy and AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio explored how science–policy interfaces can function effectively in the fast-moving AI field.

The dialogue highlighted:

The importance of neutral, independent scientific advisory bodies

Policymaking challenges under uncertainty

Structural tensions between rapid innovation and slower governance processes

The need for precautionary principles and technical guardrails

Inclusive participation of developing countries in global AI governance

The discussion underscored that science must provide an evidence base for balanced global decision-making.

Panel on Evidence-Based Policy Moderated by UN Tech Chief

Another panel, moderated by Amandeep Singh Gill, Under-Secretary-General at the UN Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies, featured:

Ajay Kumar Sood , Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India

Anne Bouverot , Special Envoy for AI, Government of France

Balaram Ravindran , Professor, IIT Madras

Soumya Swaminathan, Former Chief Scientist, WHO

Swaminathan: AI Governance Like COVID Policy — Iterative and Evidence-Driven

Soumya Swaminathan drew parallels with pandemic policymaking.

“Trust in science is built when leadership is guided by data and evidence,” she said.

“During COVID, policies were based on the best available evidence of the day and were iteratively improved… We may be in a similar situation with AI.”

Ravindran: Global South Faces Unique Societal Risks

Balaram Ravindran highlighted knowledge gaps around AI’s broader implications.

“We do not completely understand the implications of AI… especially in the Global South,” he observed.

Bouverot: Labour Policy Must Respond to AI’s Employment Impact

Anne Bouverot emphasised differentiated responses depending on AI’s effect on jobs.

“If the outcome is transformation of jobs, then the policy response is training, skilling, and reskilling,” she said.

She stressed the importance of engaging economists and labour institutions.

Sood: Digital Public Infrastructure Enables “Technological Governance”

Ajay Kumar Sood highlighted India’s experience in embedding governance through technical design.

“Our experience with Digital Public Infrastructure shows that governance can be embedded through technical design… what we call technological governance,” he said.

Science as the Foundation of Global AI Governance

The session concluded with strong consensus that science must serve as the foundation for international AI governance, ensuring AI development remains:

Inclusive

Transparent

Evidence-based

Accountable

Aligned with the global public good

Participants affirmed that multilateral cooperation, scientific advisory systems and responsible innovation will be essential to building trustworthy AI frameworks for all nations, particularly developing countries.