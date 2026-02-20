Left Menu

Activist's Arrest Sparks Controversy in Karnataka Administration

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna was arrested for allegedly fabricating documents and an audio clip to defame a KAS officer. The case links to a Mysuru land allotment controversy involving Karnataka's Chief Minister and others. Despite explosive corruption claims, authorities maintain due process was followed, dismissing the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:34 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, social activist Snehamayi Krishna was taken into custody by the Central Crime Branch this week for allegedly fabricating documents and circulating a manipulated audio recording on social media. Authorities claim these efforts were aimed at tarnishing the reputation of a senior Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer.

The arrest is rooted in a broader corruption narrative related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment episode, which entangles high-profile figures including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Despite Krishna's corruption allegations against senior official D B Natesh, government officials have swiftly dismissed them, underscoring the adherence to protocol.

The case has drawn significant attention due to Krishna's complaints involving financial transactions and supposed corruption, prompting police action. With the investigation underway, scrutiny is mounting on all involved parties as authorities examined the accused's residence and seized related evidence.

