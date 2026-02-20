Activist's Arrest Sparks Controversy in Karnataka Administration

In a dramatic turn of events, social activist Snehamayi Krishna was taken into custody by the Central Crime Branch this week for allegedly fabricating documents and circulating a manipulated audio recording on social media. Authorities claim these efforts were aimed at tarnishing the reputation of a senior Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer.

The arrest is rooted in a broader corruption narrative related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment episode, which entangles high-profile figures including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Despite Krishna's corruption allegations against senior official D B Natesh, government officials have swiftly dismissed them, underscoring the adherence to protocol.

The case has drawn significant attention due to Krishna's complaints involving financial transactions and supposed corruption, prompting police action. With the investigation underway, scrutiny is mounting on all involved parties as authorities examined the accused's residence and seized related evidence.

