Tragedy in Palghar: Two Women Killed by Inexperienced Driver

An unfortunate incident in Palghar district resulted in the tragic deaths of two women when a pick-up tempo, driven by an inexperienced individual, lost control.

Lata Nilesh Tare, 45, and Baby Chandrakant Jadhav, 65, were walking home from a market when they were struck on Nandore-Navapada road. Both women died instantly from the impact.

The 24-year-old driver, who was learning to drive at the time, has been apprehended by authorities, and a case is currently in progress against him.