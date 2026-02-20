Left Menu

Tragedy in Palghar: Two Women Killed by Inexperienced Driver

In Palghar district, two women were fatally struck by a pick-up tempo driven by a learner. Lata Nilesh Tare and Baby Chandrakant Jadhav were returning home when hit. The 24-year-old driver lost control and is now in custody. A police case is being registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:41 IST
An unfortunate incident in Palghar district resulted in the tragic deaths of two women when a pick-up tempo, driven by an inexperienced individual, lost control.

Lata Nilesh Tare, 45, and Baby Chandrakant Jadhav, 65, were walking home from a market when they were struck on Nandore-Navapada road. Both women died instantly from the impact.

The 24-year-old driver, who was learning to drive at the time, has been apprehended by authorities, and a case is currently in progress against him.

