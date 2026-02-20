Left Menu

Controversy Over Tirupati Laddu Ghee: Andhra Appoints One-Man Committee

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar to examine a CBI-led SIT's report on the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddu ghee. The initiative follows claims that substandard ingredients, including animal fats, were used during the previous administration, causing widespread controversy.

  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed Dinesh Kumar, a retired IAS officer, to lead a one-man committee investigating a self-contained note by a CBI-led SIT regarding alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddu ghee. This move aims to address concerns raised in the wake of a completed Supreme Court-mandated SIT probe that resulted in a final chargesheet.

The chargesheet highlighted lapses by committee members and TTD officials regarding the purity of the laddus, sparking a significant public outcry. The one-man committee will examine the extent of administrative responsibility and recommend suitable disciplinary actions.

Controversy originally erupted when allegations of the use of animal fat and other substandard components in the laddu preparation surfaced, linked to the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime. The appointed committee will submit its findings within 45 days.

