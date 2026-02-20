Shivraj Singh Reviews NAFED Procurement Drive, Pushes MSP Transparency and Pulses Self-Reliance Mission

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday held an extensive review meeting of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) at his residence at 12, Safdarjung, New Delhi.

The meeting focused on strengthening procurement arrangements for pulses and oilseeds, ensuring farmers receive the full benefit of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and improving the implementation of key government schemes aimed at boosting farm incomes and market stability.

Focus on MSP Procurement Under PSS and PSF

Detailed deliberations were held on procurement operations under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) and the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF).

The Union Minister reviewed:

The status of ongoing procurement purchases

Operational bottlenecks in the field

Measures to make procurement systems more efficient and farmer-centric

Shri Chouhan directed officials to further strengthen MSP procurement mechanisms and ensure they remain transparent, robust, and time-bound, so that farmers receive fair prices without delay.

Procurement Centres Must Be Farmer-Friendly

Emphasising farmers’ convenience, the Minister said procurement centres must be properly equipped and professionally managed to prevent hardship during peak arrival seasons.

He underlined the need for:

Smooth operations at procurement centres

Adequate infrastructure and staffing

Clear communication on schedules and procedures

Timely payments directly to farmers

“Ensuring farmers’ trust in the government procurement system remains a top priority,” the Minister stated.

Special Push for Key Pulses: Tur, Urad and Masoor

The review meeting placed special emphasis on increasing production and procurement of essential pulses such as:

Tur (Arhar)

Urad

Masoor

Given their importance for nutritional security and price stability, strategies were discussed to enhance domestic output and reduce India’s dependence on imports.

Proposed Six-Year ‘Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission’

A key highlight of the deliberations was the proposed six-year ‘Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission’, aimed at ensuring assured procurement at MSP while boosting domestic production.

Under the proposed mission, discussions focused on:

Improving agronomic practices

Ensuring availability of high-quality seeds

Expanding technical support for farmers

Strengthening procurement and marketing systems

Stabilising domestic prices and reducing import dependence

The mission is expected to support India’s goal of becoming Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in pulses production, while ensuring sustained growth in farmers’ income.

Reducing Dependence on Middlemen

The Union Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to freeing farmers from dependence on middlemen by directly linking them with the MSP procurement system.

He instructed officials to strengthen coordination with state governments to ensure uniform and smooth implementation of procurement operations across regions.

Strengthening Storage and Market Stability

Highlighting the importance of a responsive procurement mechanism, Shri Chouhan said adequate procurement and storage infrastructure are essential to reduce price volatility and protect both farmers and consumers.

He directed that procurement planning must be proactive and aligned with production estimates to ensure timely purchases during peak market arrivals.

NAFED’s Role in Price Stabilisation

The meeting also reviewed NAFED’s broader role in procurement and market price stabilisation.

The Minister stressed that NAFED must function with greater:

Efficiency

Accountability

Transparency

Continuous monitoring and swift resolution of field-level issues

Senior Officials Present

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including:

Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture

Shri Pramod Kumar Mehrada, Additional Secretary

Smt. Maninder Kaur Dwivedi, Additional Secretary

Shri Deepak Agrawal, Managing Director, NAFED

Other senior officers

Officials briefed the Minister on procurement progress, operational challenges, and steps being taken to improve the efficiency of MSP-based operations.

Strengthening Procurement for Farmer Welfare

The review underscores the government’s renewed push to ensure MSP procurement remains farmer-centric, transparent, and efficient, while advancing long-term strategies such as the Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission to secure India’s food and nutritional future.