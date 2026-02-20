Scindia Interacts with Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Students in Sikkim

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia today virtually interacted with students of the 11th batch of the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Programme, currently underway at Sikkim University from 9 to 22 February 2026.

The batch includes 22 students from Chandigarh and 15 students from Tamil Nadu, reflecting the programme’s focus on connecting youth from diverse regions of India with the cultural and social richness of the Northeast.

The interaction was attended by senior officials, including the Secretary and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), the Registrar (I/C) of Sikkim University, and officials of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Strengthening National Integration Through Youth Engagement

The Ashtalakshmi Darshan programme, organised and funded by MDoNER through the NEC, is designed to deepen national integration and strengthen bonds among young people from different parts of the country.

The initiative promotes:

Youth-to-youth engagement

Cultural appreciation

Mutual understanding

Cooperative spirit across regions

Through 14-day immersive exposure visits, the programme includes academic sessions, heritage tours, and community interactions across the Northeastern states.

Large-Scale Vision Across India

The programme envisages participation of 1,280 students across 32 batches from 28 States and Union Territories, offering students the opportunity to experience the eight Northeastern states.

Key milestones so far include:

390 students participated in the first ten batches

81 students currently taking part in two ongoing batches

Continued expansion under the national integration framework

Inclusivity and Equal Participation

Union Minister Scindia highlighted that the programme is designed to promote equal participation of boys and girls, reflecting a strong commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

He described Ashtalakshmi Darshan as a unique cultural and educational exchange under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, connecting youth from across India with the languages, traditions, and way of life of the Northeast.

Tourism Potential of the Northeast and Sikkim

Speaking on development opportunities, Shri Scindia emphasised the immense tourism potential of Northeast India, noting that it can create sustainable livelihoods and economic growth across the region.

He also highlighted Sikkim’s vast prospects as a major tourism and cultural destination.

Students Share Experiences

During the interaction, the Minister engaged directly with students about their learning and experiences.

Ms. Keerthana P (Tamil Nadu) described the programme as a wonderful opportunity offering meaningful real-life learning.

Mr. Ansari A, a differently abled student (Tamil Nadu) expressed gratitude to MDoNER for the opportunity.

Ms. Rajanpreet Kaur (Chandigarh) said she felt deeply honoured to participate and noted that environment and development go hand in hand in Sikkim.

Carrying Forward the Spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

In his closing remarks, Shri Scindia praised the students’ enthusiasm and urged them to share their experiences widely with family and friends, spreading awareness about the people, traditions, and natural beauty of Sikkim.

He expressed hope that students would return with stories of the State’s rich culture and heritage, carrying forward the spirit of national unity.

The programme reflects Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of enabling students to experience the authentic culture, people and traditions of Northeast India.

A Testament to Cultural Integration and Viksit Bharat 2047

The Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Programme continues to stand as a testament to the Government’s commitment to cultural integration, youth engagement and national unity.

It embodies the essence of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and contributes to the shared vision of a co-prosperous Viksit Bharat 2047.