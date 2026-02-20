Royal Scandal: Prince Andrew's Legal Turmoil Unfolds

British authorities are delving into a royal scandal as they search the residences of Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' younger brother. His arrest on charges of misconduct in public office coincided with his 66th birthday, triggering global media frenzy.

The prince, under investigation for reportedly passing confidential documents to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was photographed in a state of disbelief post-release. While not formally charged, the case has stirred renewed interest in past allegations, including a civil suit filed by Virginia Giuffre.

As police continue their inquiries, King Charles has publicly declared his commitment to legal proceedings taking their due course. This pivotal moment has overshadowed British headlines, rekindling scrutiny of royal conduct and implications for the monarchy.