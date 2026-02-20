Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on 2025 Vizianagaram ISIS Conspiracy: Two Charged

The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two accused in the 2025 Vizianagaram ISIS terror conspiracy. Arif Hussain and Imran Akram face several charges, including terror funding and illegal weapons transportation. The case was originally registered in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh.

  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the 2025 Vizianagaram ISIS terror conspiracy by filing a supplementary chargesheet against two more individuals, including a fugitive, authorities announced on Friday.

Arif Hussain, also known as Abu Talib, and the absconding Imran Akram have been charged under multiple laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act. Akram is accused of financing terrorism activities, aiding Siraz Ur Rahiman and Syed Sameer in acquiring explosives, officials revealed.

Hussain, apprehended on August 27, 2025, at Delhi airport, had attempted to flee the country. It has emerged he collaborated with Siraz to provide arms for terrorist activities, besides promoting extremist ideologies through social media, according to investigators. The original case stemmed from arrests made at Vizianagaram police station before the NIA took over the investigation.

