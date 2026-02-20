Supreme Court Ruling: The Tariff Turmoil Unfolds

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a landmark ruling declaring tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump under an economic emergency law as illegal. However, the court remained silent on the method of reimbursing these illegal tariffs, a sum that could reach $175 billion.

Under the existing system, importers post bonds with Customs and Border Protection and pay estimated tariffs to bring merchandise into the U.S., which are finalized after a process called liquidation. Despite importers suing to halt this process while the Supreme Court deliberated, their request was denied.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh highlighted the complexities surrounding potential refunds in his dissenting opinion, suggesting that the situation could become chaotic. Over a thousand lawsuits are awaiting resolution in the Court of International Trade, with legal experts predicting a surge in new cases as importers scramble to recover their money.

(With inputs from agencies.)