Restoring Rights: TSHRC Steps In for Dalit Families in Hanumakonda

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission has mandated the restoration of water and electricity for Dalit families in Hanumakonda, responding to unlawful disconnection complaints. The commission, led by Justice Shameem Akther, emphasized the protection of constitutional rights and set a review for the compliance of authorities by March 9.

Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:15 IST
Restoring Rights: TSHRC Steps In for Dalit Families in Hanumakonda
  Country:
  India

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission, chaired by Justice Shameem Akther, has urgently intervened to restore water and electricity to Dalit families in Hanumakonda.

This action follows complaints of unauthorized utility disconnections, highlighting alleged violations of equality and rights to dignity.

The commission has instructed local authorities to ensure safety and compliance, as the case awaits review on March 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

