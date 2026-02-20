Kerala Court Stalls Lottery Windfall in Ownership Dispute

The Kerala High Court has temporarily halted the disbursement of a Rs 20 crore prize from the Kerala Christmas Bumper Lottery 2025. The decision comes amid a legal dispute regarding the ownership of the winning ticket. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas ordered this action as the issue awaits further clarification.

This decision was prompted by a plea from K K Sajimon, a resident of Piravom in Ernakulam district, who claims to be the rightful owner of the ticket. Sajimon argues that the ticket was misplaced at a local courier office, and later efforts to recover it were unsuccessful.

In response to Sajimon's plea, the court issued notifications to the Kerala government, the Directorate of State Lotteries, and the Piravom police, requesting their response by February 27. Additionally, the court demanded that the Directorate submit a photocopy and details of the winning ticket, preserved in a sealed cover, to assist in the resolution of the case.

