Punjab Government Reshuffles Key Bureaucrats

The Punjab government has transferred eight IAS officers and 88 PCS officers in a recent reshuffle. Notable appointments include Rajdeep Singh Brar as additional deputy commissioner, Bathinda, and Divya P as ADC (rural development), Jalandhar. These changes are part of an ongoing administrative overhaul.

The Punjab government announced a significant reshuffle of its bureaucratic team on Friday, involving the transfer of eight IAS officers and 88 PCS officers. The official order listed key assignments for high-profile officers, aiming to streamline operations and improve governance.

Rajdeep Singh Brar has been appointed as the additional deputy commissioner for urban development in Bathinda, while Divya P takes on the role of additional deputy commissioner for rural development in Jalandhar. These assignments are crucial for advancing local administrative goals in their respective regions.

Other notable postings include Rubinderjit Singh Brar, who assumes additional charge as additional secretary in the local government department. This reshuffle reflects the government's strategic approach to optimizing leadership roles and enhancing service delivery across the state.

