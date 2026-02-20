Left Menu

Royal Reckoning: Mountbatten-Windsor's Ties with Epstein Under Scrutiny

British police are investigating allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, related to the late Jeffrey Epstein. The arrest follows his suspected misconduct in public office, involving sharing government documents. Despite past denials, recent document releases renew scrutiny of royal ties to Epstein's activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:54 IST
The British police have launched a renewed investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, focusing on allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his birthday, suspected of sharing confidential government documents with the disgraced financier during his tenure as a trade envoy.

Following the arrest, which took place while the royal was under investigation for more than ten hours, London's Metropolitan Police are contacting past and current officers to gather potential evidence. This comes in conjunction with the U.S. release of documents about Epstein, prompting a deeper look into his use of London airports for alleged human trafficking.

While Mountbatten-Windsor has firmly denied any wrongdoing, police continue to urge the public to come forward with information. The investigation, spurred by the recent document releases and past civil settlements, underscores the gravity of misconduct in public office, which carries severe legal penalties in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

