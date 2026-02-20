Left Menu

The Great 'Jinn' Scam Unveils: Baba and Associates Arrested

A 'Baba' and his associates were apprehended for defrauding individuals of over Rs 1.5 crore, claiming to double their money through supernatural means. The arrests followed complaints from victims who were threatened when demanding refunds. A manhunt for additional suspects is underway, with a case registered against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:03 IST
The Great 'Jinn' Scam Unveils: Baba and Associates Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a self-proclaimed religious figure known as 'Baba' and his two associates have been arrested for running a massive fraud operation. Authorities revealed that these individuals deceived unsuspecting victims by promising to double their money using so-called supernatural forces.

The arrests were made after Shakeel Ahmed, a resident from the ITI area of ​​Kashipur, lodged a formal complaint. The police, led by District Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati, identified the accused as Sartaj Ali, also known as Qadri Baba, and his accomplices, Shafiq Ahmed and Mohammad Arif, hailing from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

The fraudulent scheme involved convincing people of their association with a 'jinn' who could allegedly provide financial miracles. The deceit led to the collection of over Rs 1.5 crore, which was used by the accused for personal gain. When victims sought their money back, they were met with threats. The police have registered a case and are actively searching for other individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026