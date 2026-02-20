The Great 'Jinn' Scam Unveils: Baba and Associates Arrested

In a shocking turn of events, a self-proclaimed religious figure known as 'Baba' and his two associates have been arrested for running a massive fraud operation. Authorities revealed that these individuals deceived unsuspecting victims by promising to double their money using so-called supernatural forces.

The arrests were made after Shakeel Ahmed, a resident from the ITI area of ​​Kashipur, lodged a formal complaint. The police, led by District Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati, identified the accused as Sartaj Ali, also known as Qadri Baba, and his accomplices, Shafiq Ahmed and Mohammad Arif, hailing from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

The fraudulent scheme involved convincing people of their association with a 'jinn' who could allegedly provide financial miracles. The deceit led to the collection of over Rs 1.5 crore, which was used by the accused for personal gain. When victims sought their money back, they were met with threats. The police have registered a case and are actively searching for other individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)