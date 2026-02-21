Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Israeli Strikes Escalate in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

At least six people died and 25 were injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, challenging a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The strikes on command centers worsen tensions, with both parties accusing each other of violations. Israeli forces also targeted a Hamas command center in southern Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 02:06 IST
Tensions Surge: Israeli Strikes Escalate in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least six people are reported dead, and 25 others are injured after Israeli military strikes hit Hezbollah sites in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. These strikes, according to the Lebanese state news agency, are among the deadliest in the region over recent weeks.

The latest actions raise concerns about the stability of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, already strained by mutual accusations of violations. The Israeli military confirmed targeting Hezbollah command centers in Baalbek, although Hezbollah has made no official response.

This escalation follows a 2024 ceasefire agreement intended to end over a year of hostilities. Meanwhile, Israel also targeted a Hamas command center in the Ain al-Hilweh area, a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, exacerbating regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026