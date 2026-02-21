Tensions Surge: Israeli Strikes Escalate in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

At least six people are reported dead, and 25 others are injured after Israeli military strikes hit Hezbollah sites in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. These strikes, according to the Lebanese state news agency, are among the deadliest in the region over recent weeks.

The latest actions raise concerns about the stability of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, already strained by mutual accusations of violations. The Israeli military confirmed targeting Hezbollah command centers in Baalbek, although Hezbollah has made no official response.

This escalation follows a 2024 ceasefire agreement intended to end over a year of hostilities. Meanwhile, Israel also targeted a Hamas command center in the Ain al-Hilweh area, a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, exacerbating regional tensions.

