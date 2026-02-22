Left Menu

Tragedy in Sarita Vihar: Murder of Mother and Daughter Shocks Community

A 35-year-old woman and her daughter were found murdered in Delhi's Sarita Vihar, with a neighbor, Deen Dayal, identified as the prime suspect. Despite initial lack of visible injuries, the post-mortem confirmed strangulation. Police have launched a manhunt while further investigations unfold.

Updated: 22-02-2026 00:56 IST

  • Country:
  • India

A shocking murder case has emerged in Delhi's Sarita Vihar, where a 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were found dead inside their home. The prime suspect, according to police, is a neighbor named Deen Dayal.

Reports indicated that the police received a call late Friday night, prompting them to discover the concealed bodies inside a bed storage unit. The investigation teams swiftly moved to analyze the crime scene, albeit further forensic analysis revealed that the victims were strangled and smothered.

Local sources described the suspect as a relative living within the same building. The father of the young girl discovered the crime upon returning home, which propelled police to deploy multiple operational teams to track down Dayal. As the investigation continues, the community remains on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

