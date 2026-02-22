BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Caught in Bribery Scandal

BJP MLA Dr. Chandru Lamani finds himself at the center of a serious bribery allegation. Caught allegedly taking a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a contractor, the Shirahatti MLA has been remanded to judicial custody until March 3.

Sources indicate that Dr. Lamani, who was taken from Gadag to Bengaluru on Saturday night, was presented before a Special Court for Public Representatives. The judicial decision came in light of a Lokayukta trap set following a complaint by Vijay Pujar, a Class-1 contractor from Chinchali in Gadag district.

According to Lokayukta officials, the alleged bribe was tied to Minor Irrigation Department projects, involving the construction of retaining walls along a road. Dr. Lamani and his assistants, Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik, were implicated in demanding Rs 11 lakh for the project, with Rs 5 lakh reportedly accepted during the operation.

