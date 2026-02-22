Left Menu

BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Caught in Bribery Scandal

BJP MLA Dr. Chandru Lamani has been caught in a bribery scandal, allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh from a contractor. Along with his personal assistants, he has been placed in judicial custody. The bribe involved Minor Irrigation Department works, uncovered by a Lokayukta operation following a contractor's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:09 IST
BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Caught in Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Dr. Chandru Lamani finds himself at the center of a serious bribery allegation. Caught allegedly taking a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a contractor, the Shirahatti MLA has been remanded to judicial custody until March 3.

Sources indicate that Dr. Lamani, who was taken from Gadag to Bengaluru on Saturday night, was presented before a Special Court for Public Representatives. The judicial decision came in light of a Lokayukta trap set following a complaint by Vijay Pujar, a Class-1 contractor from Chinchali in Gadag district.

According to Lokayukta officials, the alleged bribe was tied to Minor Irrigation Department projects, involving the construction of retaining walls along a road. Dr. Lamani and his assistants, Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik, were implicated in demanding Rs 11 lakh for the project, with Rs 5 lakh reportedly accepted during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

 India
2
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

 India
3
Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

 Global
4
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026