Gramin Dak Sevaks: Pillars of Rural Logistics in India

In a recent address, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the crucial role played by Gramin Dak Sevaks in rural logistics, affirming that technological advancements cannot supplant the indispensable human touch they offer. Speaking at the Gramin Dak Sewaks Sammelan, Naidu highlighted their historical significance during the freedom struggle and their continued contribution to welfare initiatives today.

Naidu cited the existence of over 1.6 lakh post offices nationwide, with Andhra Pradesh alone accounting for more than 17,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks. He noted their role in facilitating 33% of Direct Benefit Transfers and welcomed proposals to provide electric cycles, as part of efforts to establish Andhra Pradesh as a leader in green mobility initiatives.

Asserting that India's economic ascension is imminent, Naidu called for reforms and collaboration between state and central authorities to integrate postal services with other transport systems, positioning India Post as a catalyst for rural transformation, pivotal to realizing 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh.'

