Tragic Turn: Sisters' Deaths on Eve of Wedding Spark Investigation

The post-mortem reports of sisters Shobha and Vimla, who died on the morning of their weddings, have confirmed poisoning, Manai police stated on Monday. The duo was scheduled to marry on Saturday, with wedding preparations in full flow when tragedy struck Friday night.

Authorities disclosed that the sisters, employed at a private school, were dissatisfied with their arranged marriages. Their bodies were found mere hours before the processions were to begin. Soorsagar SHO Harishchandra Solanki mentioned that no poisonous substance was discovered at the site, although viscera samples were taken for forensic analysis to pinpoint the exact toxin.

The investigation probed whether the deaths resulted from suicide or other elements such as familial disputes. Police scrutinized the sisters' mobile devices and questioned their father, Deep Singh. Meanwhile, the planned wedding alliances were immediately dissolved, and the grooms were married to different women the next day in nearby villages.

