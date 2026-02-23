Operation Shanela Nets 900+ Suspects in Gauteng Crackdown

Gauteng’s multidisciplinary Operation Shanela teams arrested more than 900 suspects during high-density, weekend crime-combatting operations conducted across the province’s five districts.

The coordinated crackdown, led by the South African Police Service (SAPS), targeted serious and violent crimes while boosting police visibility in identified hotspots.

700 Wanted for Serious Violent Crimes

Of the suspects arrested, approximately 700 were wanted for serious and violent offences, including:

Murder

Robbery

Rape

Sexual assault

The arrests form part of ongoing efforts to track down wanted suspects and reduce violent crime levels in Gauteng, one of South Africa’s most crime-affected provinces.

Weapons, Drugs and Stolen Vehicle Seized

During the operations, integrated law enforcement teams seized:

Dangerous weapons

Various types of drugs

Alcoholic beverages

A stolen vehicle

Authorities also focused on compliance enforcement within the liquor sector, which has been identified as a significant contributor to crime in the province.

21 Liquor Outlets Shut Down

Police shut down 21 liquor outlets found to be operating in contravention of the Gauteng Liquor Act. Owners were fined in line with provincial regulations.

Law enforcement officials say liquor abuse continues to play a role in violent incidents, domestic disputes and public disorder, prompting stricter compliance inspections.

Multi-District, Multi-Agency Operation

The high-density operations were conducted simultaneously across Gauteng’s five policing districts. The initiative integrates SAPS units with other law enforcement and security agencies to strengthen coordination, enhance patrols and support local police stations.

“Through Operation Shanela, SAPS in Gauteng continues to demonstrate its commitment to promoting safety while maximizing police visibility and stamping the authority of the State,” police said in a statement.

Sustained Crime Reduction Strategy

Operation Shanela forms part of SAPS’ broader crime reduction strategy, combining intelligence-led policing, targeted arrests of wanted suspects, compliance inspections and high-visibility patrols.

Authorities have indicated that similar operations will continue in an effort to disrupt criminal networks, improve community safety and reinforce state authority across the province.