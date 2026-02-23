Revamping Electoral Synergies: EC's Tech Sharing Initiative Gains Momentum

The Election Commission is taking a significant step forward in modernizing electoral procedures by hosting a pivotal conference this Tuesday. This landmark event, the first of its kind in 27 years, aims to discuss the sharing of technology with state poll panels tasked with conducting municipal and panchayat elections.

Bringing together State Election Commissioners, legal, and technical experts from all states and Union Territories, the conference will focus on key areas including the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), strengthening of electoral processes, and sharing electoral rolls used for assembly polls. The event highlights the EC's commitment to fostering partnerships and synergies in electoral management.

The EC will offer support to state ECs in developing technology platforms akin to ECINET, alongside training for election management. The conference marks a renewed collaboration between the EC and state poll panels, underscoring the importance of technology in enhancing electoral efficiency and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)