Left Menu

Revamping Electoral Synergies: EC's Tech Sharing Initiative Gains Momentum

The Election Commission is holding a groundbreaking conference to discuss the sharing of technology with state poll panels responsible for municipal and panchayat elections. Key topics include the use of EVMs, enhancing electoral processes, and developing technology platforms similar to ECINET. Chief Electoral Officers and State Election Commissioners will attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:26 IST
Revamping Electoral Synergies: EC's Tech Sharing Initiative Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission is taking a significant step forward in modernizing electoral procedures by hosting a pivotal conference this Tuesday. This landmark event, the first of its kind in 27 years, aims to discuss the sharing of technology with state poll panels tasked with conducting municipal and panchayat elections.

Bringing together State Election Commissioners, legal, and technical experts from all states and Union Territories, the conference will focus on key areas including the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), strengthening of electoral processes, and sharing electoral rolls used for assembly polls. The event highlights the EC's commitment to fostering partnerships and synergies in electoral management.

The EC will offer support to state ECs in developing technology platforms akin to ECINET, alongside training for election management. The conference marks a renewed collaboration between the EC and state poll panels, underscoring the importance of technology in enhancing electoral efficiency and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC First Bank Fraud Scandal: Systemic Safeguards Affirmed by RBI

IDFC First Bank Fraud Scandal: Systemic Safeguards Affirmed by RBI

 India
2
European Solidarity Faces Hurdles Amid War Anniversary

European Solidarity Faces Hurdles Amid War Anniversary

 Belgium
3
Amazon Unveils Second Largest Asian Office in Karnataka

Amazon Unveils Second Largest Asian Office in Karnataka

 Global
4
Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Maharashtra Case

Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Maharashtra Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026