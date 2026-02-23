UEFA provisionally suspends Gianluca Prestianni after accusation he racially abused Vinícius Júnior

UEFA said on Monday it has provisionally suspended Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni for one match following accusations he racially abused Vinícius Júnior. The decision means that Prestianni will miss Wednesday's second leg of the Champions League playoff between Real Madrid and Benfica. Madrid won the first match in Lisbon last Tuesday with Vinícius scoring a second-half winner for a 1-0 victory. The game was halted for nearly 10 minutes after the Brazil forward scored and celebrated by the Benfica corner flag, upsetting local fans and players. After being confronted by Prestianni, Vinícius accused the Argentine player of calling him ''monkey.'' Prestianni has denied racially insulting Vinícius. The anti-racism protocol was activated but no further action was taken during the match as there was no evidence against Prestianni, who covered his mouth with his shirt while talking to Vinícius. The Madrid forward was shown a yellow card after his celebration. UEFA said the decision from its control, ethics and disciplinary Body (CEDB) is related to a discriminatory behavior. ''This is without prejudice to any ruling that the UEFA disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and its respective submission to the UEFA disciplinary bodies,'' it said in a statement. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said after the match he was ''shocked and saddened to see the incident of alleged racism'' and praised the referee for activating the anti-racism protocol. Benfica showed support for Prestianni, with the Portuguese club claiming that Madrid players who said they heard the insult were too far away. Benfica later released a statement saying it welcomed UEFA's investigation and that it ''fully supports and believes the version presented'' by Prestianni, ''whose conduct while with the club has always been guided by respect'' toward everyone. Benfica fans had reacted angrily to Vinícius celebrating his 50th-minute goal by dancing at the corner flag, throwing bottles and other objects toward the Madrid players. Prestianni then confronted Vinícius and said something while covering his mouth with his jersey. Prestianni insisted that Vinícius misunderstood what was said, while Benfica players after the match reportedly said the Argentine provoked the Brazil forward but never racially insulted him. Kylian Mbappé was among the Madrid players who strongly defended Vinícius and posted on X: ''Dance, Vini, and please never stop. They will never tell us what we have to do or not.'' The France star also said Prestianni should never play in the Champions League again.

