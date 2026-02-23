Actions of Hungarian government act of political sabotage, says Poland's Tusk

​Actions ‌of the ​Hungarian government ‌is act of political sabotage that ‌make helping Ukraine impossible, ‌Polish Prime Minister Donald ⁠Tusk ​said ⁠on Monday, referring to a ⁠possible blocking ​of further EU ⁠sanctions on Moscow and ⁠a ​90-billion-euro loan for ⁠Kyiv by Budapest.

