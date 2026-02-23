Actions of Hungarian government act of political sabotage, says Poland's Tusk
Actions of the Hungarian government is act of political sabotage that make helping Ukraine impossible, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday, referring to a possible blocking of further EU sanctions on Moscow and a 90-billion-euro loan for Kyiv by Budapest.
