Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

A Delhi court reinstated an accused's right to cross-examine the complainant in a 2018 case. Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri emphasized the importance of natural justice. The accused's right was previously revoked due to logistical issues. The decision underscored the trial court's duty to secure witness presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:54 IST
In a significant ruling, a Delhi court reinstated the right of an accused to further cross-examine the complainant in a pivotal 2018 case, overturning a previous decision that hampered this legal procedure.

Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri emphasized that denying cross-examination rights without exhausting all options to secure witnesses would be unjust. The case involved accused Devender Kumar, whose previous cross-examination rights were struck off, prompting his appeal.

The court observed that logistical challenges in securing witness presence need careful handling to ensure accused parties are granted their full legal rights, underscoring the principle of natural justice. This ruling directs the trial court to assert greater effort in procuring required witnesses.

