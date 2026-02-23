Left Menu

GRAPHIC-Winners and losers from Trump's new 15% global tariff

⁠Supreme Court ruling, by annulling the legal basis for the reciprocal tariffs that ⁠they ​sought to avoid, also raises questions over whether the deals themselves will stay in place. Below is a ⁠chart setting out potential winners and losers from the new 15% ⁠global tariff, ⁠comparing it to the level trading partners were dealing with before the court ruling.

The U.S. Supreme Court ​annulment of President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" ​tariffs justified on national ‌emergency grounds ​and Trump's subsequent move to impose a temporary 15% global tariff have ‌thrown world trade into a new bout of confusion. For some countries - notably China and Brazil - the new 15% baseline is substantially lower ‌than the U.S. tariffs they had been dealing with.

But ‌for the couple of dozen countries that had sought to avoid the impact of the reciprocal tariffs by clinching bilateral deals with the United ⁠States - ​Britain, the ⁠European Union and Japan among them - the question now is whether those deals ⁠will stick. Both the EU and Britain have signalled a desire ​to retain those deals. However, some commentators argue the U.S. ⁠Supreme Court ruling, by annulling the legal basis for the reciprocal tariffs that ⁠they ​sought to avoid, also raises questions over whether the deals themselves will stay in place.

Below is a ⁠chart setting out potential winners and losers from the new 15% ⁠global tariff, ⁠comparing it to the level trading partners were dealing with before the court ruling. (Graphic by ‌P.K. Dutta; ‌Writing by Mark John; ​Editing by Anil D'Silva)

