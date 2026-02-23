Calcutta High Court Takes Charge in Electoral Roll Revision

Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul led an internal coordination meeting on Monday with West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer and senior officials, addressing the State Inquiry Report (SIR) work assigned to judicial officers, officials confirmed.

Following the near hour-long meeting, CEO Manoj Agarwal termed it as an 'internal meeting' and revealed that the training for judicial officers on the online portal for the SIR of electoral rolls concluded on Monday morning. He reported that the process is underway in several locations, having resolved initial problems related to OTPs.

The meeting followed a Supreme Court directive from February 20, mandating the deployment of current and former district judges to assist with the contentious SIR process. The apex court ordered the deputation of judicial officers to address claims and objections concerning individuals on the logical discrepancy lists, which entail mismatched parental names and age discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list.

